Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin

(Associated Press)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed Sunday morning when his pickup truck ran off the highway and rolled down an embankment near Oberlin, police say.

Edwin A. McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was driving east in a 2014 Nissan Titan on Reeds Bridge Road west of Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Around 1:45 a.m., McDaniel failed to negotiate a right curve, and the pickup ran off the road and down an embankment, overturning several times, Senegal said. McDaniel was partially ejected.

McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The front seat passenger had minor injuries.

McDaniel and the passenger were not restrained, Senegal said. Police suspect that impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2022.

