Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder.

James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning.

Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court.

KPLC has reached out to LCPD, but they would not provide any more information about this arrest.

