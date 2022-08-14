Lake Area churches hold ‘Loving Our Community’ donation event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few local churches pooled their resources to get clothes into the hands of those who needed them Saturday.

“I think what’s important for us is for us to realize God’s purpose for us on earth, and that is to take care of people in need,” said Craig Antilla with Church of the King. “Lake Charles has been devastated by two hurricanes, major flood, the hard freeze. It’s important for us in Lake Charles especially to take care of our community. They need people like us. Regular people, people that follow God, to help them out.”

There were new and gently used clothes, toys for the kids, food and more. Members of local churches felt like this event was much needed in the community.

“My heart about it was is that I believe, I stand by my church. I believe in us getting out in the community. But I believe that all churches should be coming together and stand up as the church. We had Church of the King, St. Johns Lutheran, Trinity Baptist Church, and Friendships - which they’re not a church but an organization in Lake Charles - that all came together with our church to do this event,” said Shawn Cardin with Pleasant Grove Church.

Organizers hope to make “Loving Our Community” an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.