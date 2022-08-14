FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, Dry Weather Starts our Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we begin our work and school week, we will not have to worry much about rain as we head out the door. Monday will feature temperatures that climb into the low 90′s around I-10, with even warmer temperatures into the mid 90′s for northern portions of the areas. This will make heat indices climb at or above triple digits in spots, so if you are outside, make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if working. Tuesday will feature a similar story, with similar temperatures and a chance for only an isolated afternoon storm along the sea breeze. The upper-level high pressure that’s been to the west will be close to the area Monday into Tuesday and is what’s responsible for this pattern.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected Monday afternoon (KPLC)

Later next week is when that high starts to back away from the area, and as a result, a more typical summer pattern returns to the area, with temperatures in the low 90′s and higher chances for an afternoon storm. A dip in the jet stream and stalled frontal boundary north of the area may also help increase rain chances a bit, especially in the Thursday and Friday time frame. As for the tropics, with the low-pressure in the Gulf having moved over Southern Texas, we return to the quiet pattern we’ve thankfully been in with development not anticipated in the next few days.

- Max Lagano

