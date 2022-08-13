Kinder teen survives shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night.

A fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited to a Kinder back-to-school party at the camp, said Kinder baseball coach Rick Whittington. The victim tried to break up the fight and was shot in the abdomen, he said.

The teen was airlifted for treatment. The bullet went through his stomach and small intestine and out through his back, Coach Whittington said.

His doctor said the bullet grazed the victim’s main artery, and if it had hit one millimeter to the left it would have ruptured the artery and the teen would have bled to death, Whittington said.

The shooter fled the scene, said Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The shooter is believed to be a 16-year-old from out of the parish.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.