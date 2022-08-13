SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers with the SWLA Veterans Association organized a cleanup of Bilbo Cemetery on the lakefront Saturday morning.

Bilbo Cemetery is believed to be the oldest private cemetery in Lake Charles, and it has fallen into disrepair recently, said Matt Young, the city’s director of cultural affairs.

Jerry’s Tree Service donated services along with a local landscaping company and a brick company, Young said.

“I know they’re going to make a very visible difference, and with the anticipated lakefront construction beginning this year, the cleanup is incredibly needed,” Young said.

