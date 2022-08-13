50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022.

Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); drug possession, Schedule II.

Reginald Lee Pryor, 41, Lake Charles: Drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia.

Melvin Clay Blake Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I; drug paraphernalia.

Clifford D Landry, 34, Sulphur: Vehicle license required; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; aggravated flight from an officer; owner to secure registration.

Shelby Lynn Sargent, 27, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under 17 years of age (3 charges); cruelty to juveniles.

Jerald Paul Guillory, 58, Beaumont, Texas: Domestic abuse battery.

Katie Anne Jennings, 33, Lafayette: Drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Bulter Elswick, 31, Conroe, Texas: Criminal trespass.

