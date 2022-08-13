Sports Person of the Week - Gary Goff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week, our Sports Person of the Week, is McNeese head football coach, Gary Goff. On Tuesday, Goff hosted the inaugural ‘Victory Day’ at Cowboy Stadium, a day to provide cognitively, and physically impaired children with the opportunity to play football with the Cowboys, cheer with the cheerleaders, go through drills, and much more.

The idea for Victory Day came from one of Goff’s assistant coaches while Goff coached at Tiffin University, and due to COVID-19, Goff was unable to host it over the past two years while he was at Valdosta State. However, in 2022, in his first year as the Cowboys head coach, Goff was able to bring Victory Day to Lake Charles, and it was an instant hit.

Senior quarterback Walker Wood said “Us players were probably having more fun than the kids, it was an awesome day.”

In addition to giving the participants the opportunity to play football at Cowboy Stadium, participants received a medal from the day, and two tickets to attend a McNeese game later this season. As for the goal behind Victory Day, coach Goff said “We’re looking for great young men to be apart of this program, and yes every coach wants the biggest, fastest, strongest players, but we’re looking for the right fit, and for our players to come out here and work hard everyday, and then to come out here and give their best in a camp like this, shows the character of our team right now... these are great moments that we get to share together, and I think it’s very important for the change.”

