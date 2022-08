Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main.

The advisory affects customers on the following streets:

Woodland Trail

Frontier Trail

Pin Oak Drive

Willow Drive

Pecan Drive

Cherry Street

Pine Street.

