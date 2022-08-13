50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

(KOSA)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say.

A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, Senegal said. State police responded around 4:15 p.m.

The front seat passenger, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The driver was airlifted to an Alexandria area hospital with serious injuries.

The car is too badly damaged to tell whether the driver was restrained, Senegal said. A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The deceased has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022
Kinder teen expected to survive shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election
Some people feel a $150 is too little, too late and doesn’t begin to address the needs of...
Some feel Entergy assistance much too little