Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say.

A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, Senegal said. State police responded around 4:15 p.m.

The front seat passenger, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The driver was airlifted to an Alexandria area hospital with serious injuries.

The car is too badly damaged to tell whether the driver was restrained, Senegal said. A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The deceased has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2022.

