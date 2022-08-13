McNeese holds first scrimmage of fall training camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was a big day for the McNeese Cowboys as they held their first football scrimmage since fall training camp got underway last week. The Cowboys were joined by quarterback Cam Ransom who missed a few days due to a tweaked back, before returning on a pitch count on Thursday, but Saturday was the first time in a week that Ransom was a full participant with the Cowboys, and he was impressive.

Ransom completed 9 of his 14 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns, following the scrimmage coach Goff said “He’s finally cleared, you know still trying to be a little careful with him, we’re not asking him to run a lot right now, but it’s good to see him out there, today was really his first full practice, been in camp for what two weeks now, so nice to see him out there, and we can start having a real quarterback battle now.”

The quarterback battle coach Goff referred to is between Ransom, Knox Kadum, and Walker Wood. Wood has been getting a majority of the reps until Saturday’s scrimmage when Ransom returned to the field, and Kadum has yet to fully return as he is still recovering from thumb surgery, but is expected to ramp it up in the coming days after returning to throwing this past Tuesday.

In addition to the impressive play of Ransom, the running backs were impressive as well as they went for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Coach Goff was impressed by their play as well saying “The running backs have done a great job all camp, I mean we’ve got three animals back there, Deonta [McMahon] is just electric, if he gets a crease he’s gone, then you’ve got Marcus [McElroy jr.] who’s a big physical runner who needs to get behind his pads a little bit more for me, and then you’ve got [D’Angelo] Durham who’s so patient and lets those holes open up, and then he pierces them, but we’re really healthy there in the backfield, and those three guys, they bring a lot to the offense.”

The Cowboys will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Friday, August 19th at Cowboy Stadium under the lights at 7:00pm, it will once again be open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.