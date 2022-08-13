FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures Rise to End the Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we end our weekend, we are expecting a jump in temperatures to occur for Sunday afternoon. The reason for this the low-pressure system over the Gulf finally moves west towards Texas, reducing rain chances and increasing temperatures into the low to mid 90′s. Though an isolated storm is still possible south of I-10 along the sea breeze, any activity is expected to be widely scattered making Sunday an even better day for outdoor plans. If you do end up outside tomorrow, just remember to stay hydrated as heat indices will rise to near triple digits. Low temperatures once again will be in the mid 70′s.

Temperatures rise and rain chances lower for Sunday afternoon (KPLC)

Our work week starts the same way, with hotter and drier weather thanks to an upper-level high moving closer to the area. Later in the week, that high pressure starts to retreat to the west allowing for daily rain chances to return to the area, especially after Wednesday. As for the tropics, the low-pressure system in the Gulf will approach Texas tomorrow, meaning development chances are low. Even if it develops, it will take its’ rain along with it making it not a concern for us here in Southwest Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

