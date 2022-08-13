50/50 Thursdays
Barbe High seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school with elementary students

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Barbe High School senior football players and cheerleaders returned to their elementary schools Friday morning to celebrate their “last first day” of school.

The senior athletes greeted the younger students at Dolby, Prien Lake, St. John and Nelson elementary schools and helped them out of their parents’ cars.

We have information about back-to-school in Calcasieu Parish HERE.

