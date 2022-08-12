Technical issues causing KPLC signal issues for some SWLA viewers
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents are currently experiencing issues with our NBC and KPLC signal this morning due to a technical issue at one of our transmitters.
We are aware of the issue and have engineers currently working to fix the signal.
If our signal is still down during normal local news programming, you can still watch our newscast on our website and app HERE.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.