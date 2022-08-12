50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2022.

Seth Michael Cart, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jacob Pete Lebleu, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; careless operation.

Mark Wayne Thibodeaux, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Peter Lawrence Guidry, 60, Hayes: Theft under $25,000; forgery.

Keith Joseph Meche, 62, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Matthew David Allen, 32, Sulphur: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; theft under $1,000.

Brittany Nicole Fabacher, 36, Lake Charles: Trespassing; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary.

Harold Keith Ramuar, 58, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Brittany Leigh Smith, 36, Starks: Theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Azzam Pelaken, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; violations of protective orders.

Jason Scott Simcox, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; property damage worth $50,000 or more.

John Gregory Martin Sr., 58, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Melchezideck Jerome Simon Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

William Bradley Bertram, 23, Iowa: Contempt of court.

Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamie Linn Wilks, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Anne Cook, 36, Greenville, SC: Contempt of court (5 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Ernest Joseph Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Cain Gabriel Goodfriend, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Megel Lamark Pete, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to ID; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield.

Jeffery Todd Doucet, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Chris Anthony Terry, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Justin Dage Hafer, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Students return to class in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today
Students return to class in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today
Returning to W.T. Henning Elementary ahead of new school year
Returning to W.T. Henning Elementary ahead of new school year
Jeff Davis Parish goes back to school
Jeff Davis Parish goes back to school
Entergy is offering utility bill assistance to low-income families.
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills but there’s a catch