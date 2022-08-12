SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2022.

Seth Michael Cart, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jacob Pete Lebleu, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; careless operation.

Mark Wayne Thibodeaux, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Peter Lawrence Guidry, 60, Hayes: Theft under $25,000; forgery.

Keith Joseph Meche, 62, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Matthew David Allen, 32, Sulphur: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; theft under $1,000.

Brittany Nicole Fabacher, 36, Lake Charles: Trespassing; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary.

Harold Keith Ramuar, 58, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Brittany Leigh Smith, 36, Starks: Theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Azzam Pelaken, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; violations of protective orders.

Jason Scott Simcox, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; property damage worth $50,000 or more.

John Gregory Martin Sr., 58, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Melchezideck Jerome Simon Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

William Bradley Bertram, 23, Iowa: Contempt of court.

Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamie Linn Wilks, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Anne Cook, 36, Greenville, SC: Contempt of court (5 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Ernest Joseph Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Cain Gabriel Goodfriend, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Megel Lamark Pete, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to ID; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield.

Jeffery Todd Doucet, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Chris Anthony Terry, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Justin Dage Hafer, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

