Students return to class in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students are returning for their first day of class today in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today.

John Bridges was at W.T. Henning Elementary School today talking to school and parish officials about the changes to facilities and curriculum.

School Bus Safety

We spoke with the Transportation Director for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Aaron McDonald, who wants to remind motorists to be careful when driving around or near a school bus. If one is stopped, its best to assume that students are either departing or approaching the bus.

As you approach school zones be sure to slow down as there will be children using the crosswalk and biking to school in the morning and afternoon.

Back-to-School Gallery

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.