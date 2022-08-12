50/50 Thursdays
Starks man facing 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Starks man Phillip Wayne Heard, 34, has been arrested on 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Starks man Phillip Wayne Heard, 34, has been arrested on 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Starks man is accused of downloading multiple images of child sex abuse, Beauregard authorities said.

The arrest was triggered by a complaint by Google made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the downloading of multiple images of child sexual abuse, according to information from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Special agents with the Attorney General’s Office reviewed the complaints on May 23, then the investigation was forwarded to Beauregard Det. Toree Simmons.

The Special Response Team, comprised of the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, on Friday searched a residence belonging to Phillip Wayne Heard, 34, of Starks.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search resulted in the arrest of Heard for 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Heard is being held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office said more charges are possible.

