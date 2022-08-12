Saints open preseason Saturday on KPLC
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Houston, LA (KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints and new head coach Dennis Allen are in Houston to take on the Texans for their first preseason game of 2022.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on KPLC Channel 7. Before that, catch the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.
KPLC will be broadcasting all three of the Saints preseason games:
- 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 - Saints at Texans.
- 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 - Saints at Packers.
- 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 - Chargers at Saints.
