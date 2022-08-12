50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Saints open preseason Saturday on KPLC

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14)
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston, LA (KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints and new head coach Dennis Allen are in Houston to take on the Texans for their first preseason game of 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on KPLC Channel 7. Before that, catch the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

KPLC will be broadcasting all three of the Saints preseason games:

  • 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 - Saints at Texans.
  • 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 - Saints at Packers.
  • 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 - Chargers at Saints.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

The Saints will rock their new black helmets for their London game against the Vikings.
Saints will wear new black helmets for London game vs. Vikings
New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
Saints first-round pick Chris Olave producing impressive training camp showing
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) walks between drills during training camp at...
Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp
Chris Olave producing strong training camp for the Saints
Saints first-round pick WR Chris Olave turning heads in training camp