Returning to W.T. Henning Elementary ahead of new school year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - I attended W.T. Henning from 1965 until 1972 and recently was able to go back to check up on the school before the new school year began.

W.T. Henning Elementary opened in 1953 to serve the growing post-war baby boomer population of Sulphur. Now, almost 69 years later, it continues to stay relevant to the community and its students.

Tara Owens is Henning’s Teacher of the year and she’s been at it for 21 years, “It’s just a profession like no other. The appreciation for us. It’s not about what we make, it’s about what we do. It’s just so gratifying. It just makes it all worth it.”

Meanwhile, Principal Brandi Trahan has come full circle here at Henning, “I did come here K thru fifth grade. I loved my experience here at Henning. When this opportunity fell in my lap, it was a blessing to me. Some of the teachers that were here when I was a student are still here, which is very neat.”

This is the room I remember most here at W.T. Henning. It’s the cafeteria. Like many schools built in the 1950s, they used it also as an auditorium. We used to have chorus concerts, and school plays. I remember in the first grade, I was scared to death up on that stage.

Sharon Fontenot started teaching here in 1965, “You call home and that was all it took. There was no problem the next day. The teachers were good friends and took care of each other. Everything went well. We didn’t worry about anything. We knew this was where we should be.”

Mrs. Fontenot was my sixth-grade teacher and I have to admit, one of my favorites, “A lot of the kids’ fathers did some trapping. One kid brought me a nutria pelt that wasn’t completely cured. So we just took it outside and put it under the bushes and he picked it up when he left.”

Most days, after lunch, she would read a book to our class.

“It was just good for them,” said Fontenot. “It was right after lunch, usually. They would just sit down, hot and tired, and no air conditioning. I could get ‘em quiet in a big hurry.”

Mrs. Fontenot was one of the first teachers to encourage me to get into journalism. She even let me publish a class newspaper. It was great to see her again. She would go on to teach for 34 years, teaching at Henning and Maplewood schools.

