Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested

Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Lake Arthur
Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Lake Arthur(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said.

Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.

Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the abuse, was arrested Wednesday for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile.

After Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office officials announced his arrest on Thursday, they announced that Brooklyn Manuel was also being sought.

Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, is wanted for molestation of a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile and...
Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, is wanted for molestation of a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile and failure to report certain felonies.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

