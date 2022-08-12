Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said.
Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the abuse, was arrested Wednesday for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile.
After Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office officials announced his arrest on Thursday, they announced that Brooklyn Manuel was also being sought.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.