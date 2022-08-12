50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier Weather in Store This Weekend

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week that saw rain chances almost daily throughout the area, a drier weekend looks to be in store for us here in Southwest Louisiana.  An upper-level high pressure system moves closer to the area as the weekend goes on, helping lower rain chances to 30% Saturday into Sunday.  Both days may still see a couple isolated showers try to move into the area south of I-10, but overall activity will be more isolated and closer to what we normally expect in the summer.  As a result, this weekend will be good for outdoor plans, including a boat ride or picnic.  The lower rain coverage does mean that temperatures will rise into the low 90′s, and heat indices will approach the upper 90′s as well.

Next week starts out the same way with dry, but warm and muggy conditions persisting with an isolated afternoon storm or two possible.  It’s not until the middle of next week that the high pressure begins to back up, allowing rain chances to increase once again.  The tropics remain on the quiet side as well, with development unlikely in the next five days.

- Max Lagano

