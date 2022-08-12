Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills but there’s a catch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People may soon be able to get a little bit of help in paying those out-of-control Entergy bills.

The company is offering bill assistance to low-income customers.

Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state.

“We have a total of $4.4 million that our shareholders have allocated to assist our customers,” said Yovanka Daniel, vice president of customer service for Entergy Louisiana.

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four.

“We are sending out communication to our customers that qualified, to let them know that this is available to them, and it will be available to them on August 17,” explained Daniel.

After a summer of high bills, Daniel said this is a one-time $150 credit.

“To help our customers across Louisiana find some relief from the high energy costs,” added Daniel.

Customers applying for the $150 assistance plan through the United Way should have these documents:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

First page of 2021 tax return(s)

2021 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)

Some people may have gotten texts like the one below that indicates they are eligible for the money, prompting them to think it’s a scam.

Text message sent to some Entergy customers (WAFB)

“But the Better Business Bureau is receiving a large number of calls because it does seem like a ‘too good to be true offer,’” said Carmen Million, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.

Because Entergy scams pop up all the time throughout the year, officials at the BBB urge people to always be on alert. But this time, the offer from Entergy is real.

“But if it sounds too good to be true, take a moment, investigate, contact the agency directly from a number that you know is valid, or go to their website to make sure the offer is a legitimate offer,” explained Million.

Instructions on how to apply will be available on Entergy Louisiana’s website starting on August 15.

The application process launches on August 17.

