Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles.

The break has left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street.

Water main break next to courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. (KPLC)

