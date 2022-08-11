50/50 Thursdays
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.

KPLC is not naming the deputies because neither have been arrested.

“I have always felt that it is inappropriate to discuss personnel matters,” Mancuso said. “When an arrest becomes a felony, they are terminated and then it becomes public. (Each case) is always different, but we address them fairly and consistently and will continue to do so.”

