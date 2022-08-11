SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2022.
Kendel Detron Meaux, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation detainer (2 charges); burglary.
Gregory Allen Hitt, 58, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
John Lee Brown, 67, Lake Charles: Must have reflectors on bicycle; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Akilee Lavoughn Citizen, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of marijuana.
Romante Gvon Lewis, 25, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary (2 charges); trespassing.
Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, Houston, TX: Criminal conspiracy.
James Anthony Mangum, 31, Jackson, MS: Out of state detainer.
Jerry Carirel Fairman, 27, Jackson, MS: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sammy Lee Boyette, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Aaron Cole John, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Matthew Alleman, 37, Metairie: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Tiffany Michelle Jeanise, 34, Vinton: Out of state detainer.
Jyron Lajames Harper, 19, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of stolen firearms.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.