Open house shows off Hackberry’s new high school to local community

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a long time in the works, but Hackberry’s new high school is ready for the first day of class today. Last week the high school held an open house to show students, parents, and former staff just what the new facility had in store.

“I’m very excited to go to school,” said student Sydni Boudreaux who’d seen the new building.

From fresh paint to advanced technology, the new Hackberry high school is preparing students for their future in style.

“It’s just a whole lot nicer and the AC works,” explained Boudreaux.

When asked what their favorite part of the new school was, one student said, “Probably this gym.”

Teachers say, “The morale is up. the kids are excited to be here.”

And it’s not just the kids who are excited. So are the teachers.

“It just makes you want to come to work when everything looks nice and it’s exciting,” said Skye Lanah.

And even more excited are the benefits the new facility offers students.

Teacher, Lanie Landry says, “The technology we have it can benefit any child at any stage.”

Gayle Delecambre, who retired from the former Hackberry high school, was the librarian and taught math. She served the community for 33 years and said she couldn’t wait to see everything that was “new” in the school, “Just having new rooms, new facilities, new everything.”

Another of the attendees at the open house was Michael Lafleur’s wife, a long-time principal at the former high school, and Kirk Seay, a 1972 graduate.

They say the new school is a reminder of just how far the Hackberry community has come over the years.

“I talked to some older people out here they used to play on a dirt floor for basketball they didn’t have a wood floor,” recollected Seay.

But they still cling tightly to the traditions of the past. One sign of this is the replica of a wall inside the former school.

“Whether it was homecoming court, class officers, whatever we did we all had a picture in front of this wall at the other school.”

And thanks to the design of the new school, that tradition will carry over for generations of students to come.

