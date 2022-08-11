50/50 Thursdays
Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check, state police said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a man during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check at a hospital in Dayton, state police said in a news release.

According to several neighboring law enforcement departments, Burton is engaged and was set to get married next weekend.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt requested state police handle the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

State police said Burton was shot when she responded to a 6:30 p.m. call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. Burton located the vehicle – a moped driven by a man – and stopped it.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee.

Burton’s K-9 partner Brevl was used to conduct an open-air sniff around the moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

“While officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Officer Burton was struck by the gunfire,” state police wrote in a news release late Wednesday.

Other officers on the scene returned fire and chased Lee on foot until he was apprehended, police said. He was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and later transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Burton was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and later airlifted to another hospital in Dayton, where she was listed in “very critical condition,” according to state police.

Burton has served with Richmond Police Department for four years.

The investigation is ongoing. Lee was arrested and the Wayne County prosecutor will determine criminal charges upon review of the case.

