Lake Arthur man accused of molestation of a juvenile

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says detectives received a complaint regarding Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Lake Arthur on July 18, 2022.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Manuel on August 9 and arrested him the following day.

Manuel was booked on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.

