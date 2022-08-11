Lake Arthur man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says detectives received a complaint regarding Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Lake Arthur on July 18, 2022.
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Manuel on August 9 and arrested him the following day.
Manuel was booked on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
