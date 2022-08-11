Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said.

When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Corp. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

