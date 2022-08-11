50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

(File)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said.

When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Corp. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunrise Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again
Open house shows off Hackberry’s new high school to local community
Open house shows off Hackberry’s new high school to local community