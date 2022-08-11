Jeff Davis Parish goes back to school

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

We caught up with Supt. John Hall ahead of his first year as superintendent. Hall previously served as assistant superintendent since 2017.

New Changes

Supt. Hall approved adding school-approved spirit shirts to the parish’s everyday dress code. Students will be able to choose between a uniform top or a school-approved spirit shirt ANY day of the week.

Jennings police ask drivers to be patient when driving around the new Jennings Elementary School. They say this is a new school zone and traffic may get congested during the first couple of weeks until driver’s get used to the additional traffic. Drivers traveling north but not dropping off at the school, may want to take La. 102, or make a right turn on Racca Road to Main Street or La. 102 to avoid the school zone.

Post Hurricane Recovery

The School Board is in the middle of a roof project that will address 1/3 of the schools in Jeff Davis Parish. The superintendent says every school has some type of storm damage remaining, but the further west you get, the more damage you see. There is no major damage, but they are working on the issues.

COVID Guidelines

Jeff Davis Parish will use the same guidelines as when the last school year ended, and officials are hoping for a normal school year. Instruction is not offered virtually.

Security

Jeff Davis Parish has added more SRO officers, so now all of the schools will have an assigned officer. They also conducted a very intense training program on security concerns, including school surveys, active shooter courses, and ensuring doors were able to be locked. Principals will ensure everyone including cafeteria staff, bus drivers, teachers, custodians, etc. are all prepared and trained. They’ve also met with law enforcement to solidify plans and roles should an emergency happen.

Lunch

Elton Elementary, Lake Arthur Elementary and Jennings Elementary students will receive free lunch.

School calendar

School supply lists

School websites

