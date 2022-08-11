Hometown Heroes - Randy Hebert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You’ll find Randy Hebert at many Sulphur City Council meetings. He’s been attending them for years. He got started in community affairs at an early age.

“When I was about 6 or 8, I had an uncle running for police jury,” recalled Hebert. I remember handing out push cards. So that was kinda my first step.”

Hebert says the agenda of a government meeting is the first step.

“Knowing what’s in the agenda gives you something to talk to them about. So when you do that, then they’re more accepting to your questions and more apt to give you a good answer, instead of something you feel like you’ve been dusted off with.”

When Hebert sees something that that gets his attention, he lets elected officials know his concern in a respectful way.

“Create a question about something and send it in. That sends a strong message to the city that you’re paying attention. The more of us who asks those questions, dumb, smart or highly intelligent, they know we’re watching.”

In proclaiming “Randy Hebert Day,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said Hebert reflects the checks and balances that area needed in local government.

