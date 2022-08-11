50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021....
FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the people arrested at the Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.

He faces up to 16 years in prison at a scheduled Nov. 1 sentencing hearing.

Council was arrested at the Capitol during the riot.

According to court documents, Council joined with others objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Republican Trump, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Council and others gathered illegally at the west side of the Capitol. A police officer sprayed him with a chemical irritant, but he continued up the stairs to the Northwest Plaza, officials said. As police were struggling to keep the mob outside, Council entered the Parliamentarian Door. Prosecutors said Council barged into a line of Capitol Police officers, trying to push them back and create an opening for others to get through.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
ESPN+ series showcasing Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls now streaming
Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into Terrebonne Bay.
Clean up efforts ongoing after 14,000 gallons of oil spill into Terrebonne Bay
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
Britain says sanctions also impact Russia’s defense sector
Cameron Parish students return for first day of school
Cameron Parish students return for first day of school