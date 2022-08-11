FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy to End the Week, Drier by Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our rainy pattern continued Thursday, with afternoon showers and storms moving through the area. We can expect additional afternoon showers and storms for our Friday, which will help keep temperatures around 90, with low’s once again in the mid 70′s. As we start the weekend, there still may be some afternoon storms, though activity likely will be confined closer to I-10 and areas further south, in addition to being more scattered in coverage. Sunday will be even drier, as our upper-level high pressure system works closer to the area, leading to warmer temperatures in the low-90′s, as well as rain chances that are reduced even more. While both days are looking good for outdoor plans, Sunday looks to be the safer bet if you want to go out for a boat ride or enjoy a barbeque.

Scatted storms Friday gives way to drier weather approaching late Saturday (KPLC)

The start of next week looks to be drier as well. As we head into Monday and Tuesday, that upper-level high stays close enough to the area to help keep our rain chances lower, and high temperatures in the low 90′s. That high pressure starts to back away later in the week, which may lead to rain chances increasing for the area. The tropics remains on the quitter side, with the disturbance we have been tracking in the Tropical Atlantic no longer expected to develop by the National Hurricane Center over the next five days.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.