FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles had 1.55 of rain at the airport. Dequincy 1.61″. 1.62 in Jennings. Isolated shower chances this morning. An 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

We hit 92° in Lake Charles yesterday around 1 pm. 88° ahead today. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Deridder hit 94, 90 for Oakdale, 89 Jennings, 92 Dequincy & Sulphur hit 93°. 93 is our average high for mid-August.

High Temperatures Thursday (KPLC)

Our visibility is good. Patchy fog in spots. Winds are light.

HD Radar rain-free at this hour outside of the northern gulf.

Futurecast has more clouds this morning. Isolated shower chances. Showers at the gulf and Cameron parish mid-morning. Showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered in nature. Potentially heavy rain again with thunderstorms in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jeff Davis and Allen Parish and parts of Vernon Parish this afternoon and early evening. Activity across the area ends after sunset. We have a marginal (level 1) threat for excessive rainfall today. Friday morning isolated showers and thunderstorms for Cameron Parish. Friday looks to have more sunshine.

Locally Heavy Rain Possible (KPLC)

Rain amounts today could add up by Friday morning. Futurecast is showing potentially an inch for a Lake Charles. A quarter inch for Oakdale.

The tropical development in the gulf looks quiet the next 5 days. The eastern Atlantic is showing a 40% chance of a tropical depression developing over the next 5 days. At this time, that is as strong as it is expected to get. The eastern Pacific has “Howard” now a post-storm and an 80% chance of tropical cyclone development off the south coast of Mexico.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy for your day. Isolated shower chances this morning. An 80% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. 80 by 9 AM. On our way to 88 for a high. 74 tonight under partly cloudy skies. The rain chances end early for most.

"Feels Like" Temperatures Today (KPLC)

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 100 this afternoon.

Friday: A 90% chance of scattered showers again, a high of 88.

Saturday: A 60% chance of scattered showers and a high of 89.

Sunday: We should end the weekend nicely. There is a 50% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and a high at 90.

Monday: Sunny with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 90

Next Wednesday: mostly sunny and a high of 91. Shower chances at 40%

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.