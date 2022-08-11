Cameron Parish students return for first day of school

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish students are heading back to school this morning, Aug. 11, 2022.

We took a closer look this morning at Hackberry High School’s brand new campus. The previous school, like many others in the area, received heavy damage from Hurricane Laura.

Safety Precautions

We spoke with Cameron Superintendant _____ who says the school system is working hand in hand with the Cameron Sheriff’s Office to make sure that students are safe and that parents feel comfortable sending their children to school.

The Parish School Board worked hard over the summer to further secure facilities such as putting up new fencing and upgrading doors.

School Changes

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

While the Parish says its curriculum will mostly be the same, there are a number of changes to the school facilities. This is most apparent in new schools like the one in Hackberry where staff says they were delighted to see how excited parents and students were to see the new building.

New Principals

Two schools will have new leadership this year as Mika Lebert takes over as principal for Grand Lake Elementary and Courtney Verzwyvelt takes over as Grand Lake High School’s new principal.

Dress Code

Students in Cameron Parish will see a bit of a change when it comes to their dress code this year. They will now be allowed to wear blue jeans.

However, the jeans must be a shade of blue and have no rips, holes, tears, or frayed edges.

Free School Meals

All Cameron Parish students will receive free lunch and breakfast this year. Parents do not need to sign up for this program, it is automatically applied to all students.

Back to School Gallery

You can submit your back-to-school photos to our gallery here:

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.