Calcasieu Parish goes back to school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 27,000 Calcasieu Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

We caught up with Supt. Dr. Shannon LaFargue who has been with Calcasieu Parish schools since 1997; this year will be his first as superintendent.

First Day Guidance

Be safe – bus riders at the stops, car riders (some of which who are driving for the first time, just pay attention to your surroundings. Be excited and look forward to having a great instructional year meeting your teacher and new faces.

New this year, students can wear blue jeans as long as they meet these guidelines.

Goal

LaFargue says he wants the educational experience to be positive and knows it’s a choice made every day. So he’s vowing to “choose positive,” and win the day.

COVID Guidelines

The superintendent says the new changes include required vaccinations for Head Start employees due to a federal mandate. As far as everyone else, if you’re symptomatic or COVID positive, you need to isolate for five days from the symptom date. You can return to school on day six, but you must wear a mask through day 10. If you’re in direct contact with someone who is positive, you can stay at school if you wear a mask for 10 days since last point of contact, are vaccinated, and do not have any symptoms. If you’re unvaccinated and are a direct contact of someone who is positive, you quarantine for five days, and you can return to school on day six, if you have no symptoms and wear a mask through day ten.

Lunch

All Calcasieu Parish students will eat for free.

Security

Calcasieu Parish says they put a great deal of emphasis on security on the campuses, but they’ve been meeting even more to solidify plans since the Uvalde shooting. The superintendent says those meetings have taken place with the sheriff and all the police chiefs, as well as the marshal. They spoke about training, communication with the school, and finalized responsive measures each of them will take. They also have a program called “Lunching with Law Enforcement” and are encouraging officers to be in the schools, especially in the beginning of the year. They want them in the school cafeterias, building bonds with the children. Middle and high school officers will have resource officers on site.

