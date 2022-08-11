50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Jyron L. Harper, 19, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.

The Lake Charles Police Department says Harper led police on a brief pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue.

Harper then attempted to flee on foot but was caught shortly after, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunrise Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again
Open house shows off Hackberry’s new high school to local community
Open house shows off Hackberry’s new high school to local community