Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Jyron L. Harper, 19, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.

The Lake Charles Police Department says Harper led police on a brief pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue.

Harper then attempted to flee on foot but was caught shortly after, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

