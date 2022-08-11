50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory

By Suzanne Ferrara
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and a former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling.

In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country.

Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a glimpse of breathtaking heavenly bodies.

He loves astronomy and images in the deep sky so much that he added another passion to his life, and that’s astrophotography. 

In 2015, 43 years after he received his first small telescope, Fournet purchased the powerful telescope.

“It’s a hobby,” Fournet said. “I take it seriously because it’s so technical but the enjoyment I get out of it is much more than I got out of hunting and fishing at this time in my life.”

Fournet has been dubbed “Allen Parish’s Astronomer” because of his deep love for astronomy.

He says his favorite sites in the galaxy are the nebulas because they are so colorful, and they make awestriking photographic images.

