Allen Parish goes back to school

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - More than 4,000 Allen Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, August 12, 2022. We caught up with Superintendent Kent Reed ahead of his fourth year as the leader of Allen Parish Schools to get tips and guidance before the start of the school year.

First Day Guidance

Visit your child’s school. Go meet the principals and the teachers and take part in orientations or open houses. Let your child see where their class will be and encourage them to have a great year. – Superintendent Reed

Goals for the School System

Allen Parish is hoping to improve early literacy and reading comprehension, making sure all children, by the third grade, are reading on grade level. In high schools, the parish wants to improve the graduation rate even more. Right now they’re at 94.9%. They’re also trying to improve math scores that have been “fairly stagnant” by providing professional development opportunities to their teachers.

The district says they’re also trying to create a positive culture because of all the negativity in the world. The superintendent says especially because of the storms and pandemic, he wants schools to be a happy place. He wants students to enjoy learning and ensure employees get to know all their students and make a positive impact on their lives.

Post Hurricane Recovery

The hardest hit areas were in the southern and western portions of the parish, in Reeves and Fairview. The system rebuilt Fairview, and says they’re back 100%. They are planning to finish the roof in Reeves by the start of the school year. As a whole, the superintendent says they’re about 85-90% back.

COVID Guidelines

Last spring was as close to normal as it’s been in several years in Allen Parish. The Superintendent says on August 3rd the Louisiana Department of Health is going to have a call with school systems to relay any new or updated guidance in regards to COVID-19.

Allen Parish does not require COVID-19 vaccinations for their students.

As of now, they’re relying on the guidance they used last year. If someone was sick and tested positive, you were asked to go home for at least five days and re-test again. If you had a negative test after day five, you could return to school. But ultimately, they’re waiting on updated guidance from the state on how to proceed.

Every child in Allen Parish has a Chromebook assigned to them, so they can work virtually if needed.

Security

Allen Parish is working with the Sheriff’s Office to add resource officers. Previously they’ve had two officers that work with their DARE program, rotating throughout the district, but they’re adding four more. The Sheriff’s Office will train them and give them equipment, and the school board office will pay their salaries. There are six communities in Allen Parish (Reeves, Fairview, Oakdale, Oberlin, Kinder, Elizabeth), and the six officers will work to cover the 11 total schools. They’re updating their crisis plans and working with the Sheriff’s Department to secure their schools at an even higher level, including locking entrances to the school and classroom doors. They’ll also be updating their active shooter and intruder drills, ensuring they’re different than the weather or fire drills.

Lunch

All Kinder schools, Fairview High, and Elizabeth schools will have to qualify for free lunch by using their family’s household income. All students in Oakdale, Oberlin and Reeves will eat free through the community eligibility program.

School Pages (for supply lists, school handbooks, etc.)

Parents can find school supply lists on each of the schools Facebook pages. Each school posts them at the end of the year, and the list is sent to each parent. The superintendent tells us they’ve tried to scale back on their school supply requests and instead charge a small fee to families so the schools can purchase the supplies needed for the classroom. They say it allows every student to get the exact same supplies. The United Way also helps those families who do need more help with supplies. We’ve put the schools’ individual websites below:

Helpful Links for Allen Parish Parents/Students

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.