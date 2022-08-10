Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana.

The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.

After the three suspects were arrested in Houston last month, two were transported to Louisiana.

However, the third, Juan Antonio Vasquez Flores, 53, initially fought extradition.

Facing a governor’s extradition warrant, Flores waived extradition, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Warrant officers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office went to Houston Wednesday morning and brought Flores back, Fondel said.

Flores is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36.

Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24, and Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, both face one count of first-degree murder.

