SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 9, 2022.
Jailon Jai Andrew Hantz, 28, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Wayne Jackson II, 23, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Noel Richmond, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); failure to obey traffic laws by a person riding a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Luis Fernando Argulio, 46, Dallas, TX: No license for home improvements; federal detainer.
Mark A. Handy, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana.
Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason A. Bernard, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (3 charges).
Jesus Alejandro Victoria, 22, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Minnie Lee Watkins, 65, Lake Charles: Assault; domestic abuse.
Danachole Jere Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; trespassing; contempt of court; theft under $750.
Chloe Nicole Harris, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Karen Denise Best, 52, Ragley: Instate detainer.
Anthony Dwayne Bruner, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.
Patrick Orton Petty, 63, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, Lake Charles: Organized retail theft under $25,000.
Kevin Bradley Pehm, 41, Deer Park: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of a driver’s view; out of state detainer.
Paulette Thibodeaux Prater, 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated property damage.
John Langdon Runte, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Travis Truronn Lafleur, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Ashley Marie Jordan, 42, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Robert Wayne Gantt, 37, Deweyville, TX: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.
