SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 9, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 9, 2022.

Jailon Jai Andrew Hantz, 28, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Wayne Jackson II, 23, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Noel Richmond, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); failure to obey traffic laws by a person riding a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Luis Fernando Argulio, 46, Dallas, TX: No license for home improvements; federal detainer.

Mark A. Handy, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana.

Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason A. Bernard, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (3 charges).

Jesus Alejandro Victoria, 22, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Minnie Lee Watkins, 65, Lake Charles: Assault; domestic abuse.

Danachole Jere Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; trespassing; contempt of court; theft under $750.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Karen Denise Best, 52, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Anthony Dwayne Bruner, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Patrick Orton Petty, 63, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, Lake Charles: Organized retail theft under $25,000.

Kevin Bradley Pehm, 41, Deer Park: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of a driver’s view; out of state detainer.

Paulette Thibodeaux Prater, 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated property damage.

John Langdon Runte, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Travis Truronn Lafleur, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Ashley Marie Jordan, 42, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Robert Wayne Gantt, 37, Deweyville, TX: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

