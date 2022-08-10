FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Widespread showers and storms were present in the area Wednesday, and they will return once again for our Thursday. A couple isolated showers may be around when we wake up, but our morning commute will remain dry for the most part. It’s not until we get around noon that we’ll have the widespread showers and storms begin to pop up and move into the area. Activity will peak in the late afternoon, similar to Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will once again be held around 90 degrees, and low temperatures fall to the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain high as we head into the first part of the weekend, with showers and storms expected in the afternoon into Saturday. You can track any showers and storms with the First Alert Weather App. We begin to dry out as we head into Sunday due to an upper-level high pressure system once again returning closer to the area.

Afternoon showers and storms return Thursday (KPLC)

We’re still watching a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, though the National Hurricane Center has lowered development chances to 20% in the next five days. The wave will lift north of the Leeward islands and even if it does develop, it will very likely not pose a threat to us at home.

