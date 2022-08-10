50/50 Thursdays
One in custody following brief chase of stolen vehicle

One in custody following police chase that ended near intersection of Prien Lake Road, Fourth Avenue.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said.

Corp. Andrew Malveaux, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said police were asked by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to help find a stolen vehicle following a report of a carjacking in progress.

Police received information that the vehicle was on Enterprise Boulevard, near Prien Lake Road, Malveaux said.

An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, which led to a brief pursuit.

When the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, the suspect fled on foot, although they have been captured and are in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office, Malveaux said.

KPLC has reached out the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

