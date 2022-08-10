Lake Charles firefighters continue pushing for better pay, work conditions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles firefighters are taking a stand and even protesting for what they said has been at least a decade of persistent issues.

Union liaison Jared Chandler sat down with 7news, outlining his and the department’s concerns. Chandler said the department’s pay wage starts at $11.17 an hour. He said it’s not a livable or competitive wage.

“We asked to be firefighters, we didn’t ask to be put in unsafe working conditions and to be paid crumbs,” Chandler said.

7news compared this wage to others in the area:

Lake Charles: $11.17

Sulphur: $12.87

Westlake: $11.89

Jennings: $12.75

Lake Charles city administrator John Cardone said you can’t compare just pay rates.

“In the shift they work, they have built-in overtime which accounts for something which they get whether or not because it’s worked into the shift,” Cardone said. “We also give city supplemental pay which other cities don’t give in the amount of $6,000.”

According to the city, as firefighters are promoted in rank, their pay increases. Additionally, a two percent longevity increase kicks in after four years of service, and after 30 years with the department, firefighters are eligible to retire with 100% of their salary.

Recently, city council passed an ordnance of a three percent pay increase that goes into effect next year and a two percent increase for 2024 and again in 2025.

“The employees within the fire department know they are going to receive including a longevity increase, a 13 percent pay increase,” Cardone said.

According to the city, 133 of its 157 allotted positions are filled, but on top of taking on side jobs to make ends meet, Chandler said these firemen feel obligated to work when short-handed, leading leading to burn out.

After Chief Delton Carter came into office, he implemented a way for firemen to volunteer to work overtime.

“We are working so many hours, now they are giving us a way out,” Chandler said. “Now the citizens suffer, because you have a firetruck that is either understaffed or completely un-operational in your neighborhood. These effects run response times.”

“On the call if I know I am short, we have contracts or mutual aid with every department in the area,” Chief Carter said. “If we are short, we are able to call them in.”

Chandler said the department doesn’t have a contract or a pay matrix, in which he said they asked for and have even outsourced their own.

“You have a captain in this fire department with 20 plus years of experience that is making less than a new hoseman in other departments,” Chandler said. “That’s not right.”

“We told them we are looking at it, we have our finance department looking at it,” Cardone said. “If there is something we can do, I support a pay matrix. We cannot create something that is going to make inconsistencies in the department.”

Chandler says 13 of the 15 firetrucks do not have working air conditioners, nor do the stations have working diesel exhaust filtration systems.

“Every station in Lake Charles has a diesel exhaust filtration system,” Chandler said. “I have worked for the department for almost 10 years and not one of those machines have ever been operational.”

The city released the following statement:

LCFD Chief Delton “DC” Carter was appointed to the role of Fire Chief at the beginning of 2022 and has since been working to address these issues.

He has researched newer, upgraded and more modern technology for the diesel exhaust filtration systems and currently has three quotes in hand. This item will soon be presented to the Lake Charles City Council for purchase authorization.

“Guys wash bunker gear in mop buckets like we are in some third world country,” Chandler said. “That’s out of pocket, my station had to buy a residential machine to wash bunker gear.”

City statement, continued:

Regarding the bunker gear extractors, under Chief Carter’s Administration a service contract has been established with Louisiana Emergency Equipment. This service allows for LCFD to schedule a pick-up of bunker gear for cleaning and decontamination. A loaner set of gear is issued to the individual firefighter, if needed, and once the service is complete, the gear is returned back to the firefighter at the fire station.

Additionally, Chief Carter is purchasing bunker gear extractors for use at the fire stations.

