50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him

Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.(elisalocci/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 35-year-old man was killed in a freak accident when he was buried underneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida, officials said.

Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week. They believe the man was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed and trapped him underneath.

An early morning beachgoer discovered a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand and called for help.

Investigators said it appears the man died hours earlier from asphyxia after being trapped underneath the sand.

No foul play is suspected, and the sheriff’s office is calling the death a tragic accident.

Hutchinson Island is located on the east coast of Florida, about 55 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., on...
US inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into Terrebonne Bay.
LDH issues public health notice after 14,000 gallons of oil spills into Terrebonne Bay
On Aug. 17, Dunkin' is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature...
Dunkin’ celebrates fall with new menu items, old favorites
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton