FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Heavier Rain Ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles had .11 of rain at the airport. 1.01″ in Jennings. Isolated shower chances this morning. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain Percent Chance Today (KPLC)

Rain Totals by Friday Morning (KPLC)

We hit 89° in Lake Charles yesterday around 1 pm. 90° ahead today. Today’s record is 102 set in 1962. Deridder hit 94, 91 for Oakdale, Jennings, Dequincy & Sulphur. 93 is our average high for mid-August.

Heat Index Near 105 this Afternoon (KPLC)

Our visibility is good. Winds are light.

HD Radar pre-dawn is quiet. Rain-free at this hour outside of the northern gulf.

Futurecast has a lot of sunshine this morning. Isolated shower chances. Showers at the gulf and Cameron parish mid-morning. Showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered in nature. Early this evening, Potentially heavy rain with thunderstorms in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jeff Davis and Allen Parish and parts of Vernon Parish this afternoon and early evening. Activity across the area ends after sunset, but still active in east Texas. Showers scattered Thursday morning for Cameron Parish. More widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead Thursday afternoon across most of the area. Rain chances look pretty good for widespread rain Friday too.

Heavy Rain Threat Thursday (KPLC)

Rain amounts today could add up by Thursday morning. Futurecast is showing potentially a inch for Oakdale. An inch plus Cameron. Measurable amounts in Jennings and Deridder too.

The tropical development in the gulf looks quiet the next 5 days. The eastern Atlantic is showing a 40% chance of a tropical depression developing over the next 5 days. At this time, that is as strong as it is expected to get. The eastern Pacific has Tropical Storm Howard.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for your Today. Isolated shower chances this morning. A 70% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. 80 by 9 AM. On our way to 90 for a high. 74 tonight under partly cloudy skies. The rain chances end early for most.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 105 this afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and an 90% chance of scattered showers. We have a level 1 (Marginal) threat for excessive rainfall. A high of 87.

Friday: An 90% chance of scattered showers again, a high of 87.

Saturday: A 70% chance of scattered showers and a high of 88.

Sunday: We should end the weekend nicely. There is a 40% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and a high at 90.

Next Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 91

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.