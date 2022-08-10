50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cyber fraud theft from Calcasieu School Board turned over to DA’s Office

(WSFA 12 News)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The theft of more than $1.5 million stolen from the Calcasieu Parish School Board has been turned over the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The case has been handed over to the D.A.’s Office and Homeland Security for further investigation, Vincent said.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson says the file is under review.

The money was allegedly stolen from the Calcasieu School Board through the compromised emails of several hurricane-related contractors.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

One in custody following police chase that ended near intersection of Prien Lake Road, Fourth...
One in custody following brief chase of stolen vehicle
Grand Lake High School Hornets.
Cameron Parish goes back to school
Afternoon showers and storms return Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday
Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project
CPPJ approves new forensic center to house coroner’s office, crime lab