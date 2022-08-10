Cyber fraud theft from Calcasieu School Board turned over to DA’s Office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The theft of more than $1.5 million stolen from the Calcasieu Parish School Board has been turned over the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The case has been handed over to the D.A.’s Office and Homeland Security for further investigation, Vincent said.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson says the file is under review.

The money was allegedly stolen from the Calcasieu School Board through the compromised emails of several hurricane-related contractors.

