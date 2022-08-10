50/50 Thursdays
CPPJ approves new forensic center to house coroner’s office, crime lab

Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project
Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved construction of a $15 million forensic center at its regular meeting on Aug. 4.

“This new project will create a 26,000 square foot facility that will house the coroner’s office and the crime lab,” said CPPJ director of facility management Dean Kelly. “The coroner’s office portion of the project will have multiple autopsy suites, evidence storage, tissue recovery suites, as well as a sally port to house the receiving portion of their operation.”

“The crime lab portion will have specific laboratory space for DNA, latent fingerprints, toxicology and that type of forensic work, as well as evidence storage and office space,” Kelly said. “The building will also have a large lobby space that will be shared by both agencies with adjoining conference space and family meeting rooms.”

Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project
Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

Jurors approved the low bid of $15,369,000 from Alfred Palma Construction Company to build the facility at 3236 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles.

CPPJ is responsible for providing the buildings for the agencies.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with anticipated completion in early 2024.

Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project
Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center project(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

