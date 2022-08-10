Cameron Parish goes back to school

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Around 1,150 Cameron Parish students head back to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 11. We caught up with Superintendent Charley Lemons ahead of the start of the new school year and his fifth year as Superintendent.

New this year: Students can wear jeans! Only shades of blue will be allowed, and it cannot have any holes, rips, tears, or frayed edges.

Goals: Some of the goals for the school system this year include assuring student safety and growth in scores. He said they received a simulated state score last year, and their score tied as top six in the state. Lemons said they want to do even better this year.

COVID guidelines: The superintendent says the guidelines remain the same as last year, as of now. Their message is they’ll open school the same way they closed school last year, with the same guidelines and procedures. COVID vaccines are not required, and masks are optional. Cameron Parish does not offer any virtual learning options; every student does get assigned a Chromebook.

Lunch: All Cameron Parish students will eat for free.

Security: Cameron Parish is working with the Sheriff’s Office on security and will have a school resource officer in each school. They also say since the Uvalde shooting, they’re working on extra precautions and trainings to keep students safe, including long rifle training and active shooter simulations.

Hurricane recovery: Most of the major projects are complete, with the exception of the gym at South Cameron. In Hackberry they’re working on a new Ag building that should be complete after the first of the year. In Grand Lake they have a few small projects, such as new AC units and locker rooms. Johnson Bayou will have their outside pavilion redone, along with some other minor work. 80% of the projects are complete they estimate, but the facilities are safe and secure.

School pages (for supply lists, school handbooks, etc.)

Helpful links for Cameron Parish parents/students

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.