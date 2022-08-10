Amish volunteers return to SWLA to rebuild homes

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Amish volunteers are continuing to work alongside the Louisiana Conference of Methodists and Fuller Disaster Rebuilders in Lake Charles.

They returned to the area Wednesday morning to continue their rebuilding efforts with United Methodist Church.

“Well, if there’s funding available and the need is here, we would consider it, and so that’s why we’re here. They said that’s what we’ll do and we talk with people at home and we decided to be here another season. So the season is from the first of November to last of March,” said Gideon Ayoder of Ohio Construction Committee.

We spoke with Ayoder and the various religious groups collaborating to help the area recover earlier this year. They repaired a woman’s roof in January, and she said the group was an answer to her prayers.

Wednesday involved an assessment of some homes, but they are still accepting applications for help. To get started, call 337-476-1080.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.